Detroit Tigers' Youngster Recently Matched Former Seattle Mariners Hurler in Special History
The Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays back on Sunday afternoon, which gave them eight consecutive wins in games started by pitcher Jackson Jobe at the outset of his career.
Jobe, a former top prospect, is now 4-0 heading into his nexdt start. He and his teammates have also tied former Seattle Mariners pitcher Joel Pineiro in some special baseball history.
Per @TigersPR on social media:
Jackson Jobe is the first pitcher in Tigers history to have the team win each of his first eight career starts.
The last Major League players to have such a streak to start their careers were Roy Oswalt and Joel Piñeiro in 2001 (both at eight games).
Pineiro made his major league debut in 2000 and the M's won his only start that season. They then won the first seven of his starts during the historic 116-win 2001 season. He started 11 games for that team, making 17 appearances in total.
Lifetime, Pineiro spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. He went 104-93 with a 4.41 ERA. In parts of seven years with the Mariners, he was 58-55. He won a career-high 16 games in the 2003 season.
The Mariners made the American League Championship Series in both 2000 and 2001, but Pineiro made just one playoff appearance with the organization. He threw two innings in the 2001 ALCS against the New York Yankees.
As for the modern-day Mariners, they will be back in action on Thursday night against the Houston Astros.
First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. PT.
