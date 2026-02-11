Mariners star Julio Rodriguez partners with Washington Apple Commission

They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. While that's never been consluively proven, the fruit is well-known as one of the healthier things you can eat. And now, the Seattle Mariners franchise player is helping to spread that message.

"Proud to announce a new partnership with Washington Apple Commission!" Rodriguez wrote on social media on Tuesday. "Together, we are promoting healthy lifestyles in the Dominican Republic, supporting youth through @nolimitsfoundation, and showing how nutrition and movement can change lives. From the state of Washington, all the way to Loma de Cabrera, this partnership represents connection, purpose, and impact. Let’s keep pushing forward."

Just the day before, the Mariners announced that the fifth-year player would help promote a special t-shirt event, presented by OnePiece, on March 31 at T-Mobile Park. Meanwhile, he's got Spring Training and the upcoming World Baseball Classic on his agenda before the season even starts. As he continues to gain fame, we're starting to see him reap the fruits of that labor. Right now? He may be the most likable athlete in the Emerald City, which is saying a lit considering all the high-character pro stars play in Seattle currently.

2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for J-ROD

Sep 2, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates after he hit a home runduring the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Considered one of the top candidates for the American League Most Valuable Player Award heading into the 2026 campaign, Rodriguez is coming off an All-Star season in 2025, where he hit .267, and had a 30-30 season. He walloped 30 32 home runs and stole 30 bases, as he helped lead the team to 60-win season and division title in 2025. Now the expectations --- and the stakes --- are much higher for him and his team. Fans in the SODO to Spokane are expecting a World Series championship soon, possibly even this Fall.

Opening Day for the Mariners is on March 26 with a three-game series against the Guardians. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park.

