MLB Insider says the Seattle Mariners are the least-flawed of all the AL contenders

Many in and around Major League Baseball are starting to get behind the idea that the Seattle Mariners will represent the American League in the 2026 World Series. The addition of Brendan Donovan and retaining free agent first baseman Josh Naylor, added to the team's terrific young nucleus, have been enough to convince MLB experts like Jon Morosi that the proper pieces are in place for another postseason run in the Emerald City.

“I really think that in the American League there is not a single dominant team like the Dodgers, so there is space for a team like the Mariners to step in,” Morosi told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Tuesday. “I look at it and say the Blue Jays, I’m not sure that they are as good or better than they were when the season ended.”

Morosi brought up the much-needed upgrades that the team needed to its bullpen. One of the biggest areas of concern was the left side of the bullpen. Gabe Speier was the lone gunman out there in 2025, and it showed in the end when the M's needed more portside help during the ALCS. They believe they have addressed that need by trading young catcher Harry Ford to the Nationals for fastballing southpaw Jose Ferrer. They also fortified the righthanded corps by bringing in low-risk arms like Dane Dunning and Gabe Prosser.

“But that is typically the thing that you can address as the season gets underway,” Morosi pointed out. “And (president of baseball operations) Jerry Dipoto and (general manager) Justin Hollander have shown themselves to be quite good at bringing along some of the unheralded names and making them into really good bullpen components by the time the season is over.”

What position should Brendan Donovan play?

May 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) reaches for a wide throw against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Morosi praised the team's acquisition of Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals, but said that he found the apparent choice to play him at third base, instead of second. His original position (and the one he has played the most) is at the keystone, but he's versatile enough to shift to the hot corner.

“I find it a little interesting the idea that he’s gonna start the year at least playing third base, given that he hasn’t had a lot of experience there at least in recent years in the major leagues,” Morosi said. “But again, that’s why you have spring training. He’s not gonna play in the World Baseball Classic, so he’s gonna get a lot of repetitions with his new team and make sure that he has his feet under him before the season starts.”

