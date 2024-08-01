Dylan Moore Did Something Not Done For Last 20 Years of Mariners History This Week
Seattle Mariners utility player Dylan Moore made some team history this week, accomplishing something that hadn't been done by an M's player in the last 20 years.
Moore accomplished the feat with a huge game on Tuesday night in a win over the Boston Red Sox. He went 2-for-3 that night with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a stolen base. His bases-clearing double in the fifth inning helped the M's blow the game open and secure a 10-6 victory.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Dylan Moore last night became the first @Mariners player with 2+ extra-base hits, 3+ RBI and a stolen base in a game since Randy Winn on Aug. 21, 2004.
Though Moore has been streaky this season, he's been invaluable to the M's as they chase the American Leaue West crown. He's filled in for J.P. Crawford during two different injured list stints and has also shown the ability to play third, first and multiple outfield positions. He's hitting .213 for the year with 9 home runs, 36 RBI and he leads the team with 20 stolen bases.
It's hard to believe that Moore is one of the longest-tenured Mariners at this point, having made his debut in 2019. Crawford also debuted in 2019.
As for Winn, he spent 13 years in the big leagues, including parts of three with the Mariners. With Seattle, he was a .287 hitter with 31 home runs. He also played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.
The Mariners will return home on Friday after a day off on Thursday.
