Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Joins Elite Group of Hitters With Latest Home Run

Eugenio Suárez is the sixth player in @MLB history to hit 40+ home runs in a season in which he switched teams, joining Greg Vaughn-MIL/SD (1996), Mark McGwire-OAK/STL (1997), David Justice-CLE/NYY (2000), Adam Dunn-CIN/ARI (2008) & J.D. Martinez-DET/ARI (2017).