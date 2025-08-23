Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Joins Elite Group of Hitters With Latest Home Run
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners rebounded from a rough road trip with a 3-2 win against the Athletics on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak, improved to 69-60 on the season and remained multiple games ahead of the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.
M's third baseman Eugenio Suarez also joined an elite group of hitters in Friday's victory.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Suarez hit a solo home run to tie the game 1-1.
It was Suarez's 40th home run of the season.
It's the second time Suarez has reached that benchmark in his 12-year career. The last time was with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019.
Suarez became the eighth active MLB player to have multiple years of 40 home runs. Other players on that list are Shohei Ohtani (four times), Aaron Judge (four times), Kyle Schwarber (three times), Pete Alonoso (three times), Nolan Arenado (three times), Mike Trout (three times) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (twice).
Suarez also became the sixth player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs on the season after switching teams. Seattle acquired him in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30.
Other players included in that list are Grey Vaughn (1996), Mark McGwire (1997), David Justice (2000), Adam Dunn (2008) and J.D. Martinez (2017).
Suarez has scored 74 runs in 126 games this season with the Diamondbacks and Mariners. He's hit 23 doubles to go with his 40 homers and 98 RBIs. He's slashed .238/.306/.548 with an .854 OPS.
Since being reacquired by Seattle, Suarez has scored 10 times in 20 games and has hit four doubles and four homers with 11 RBIs. He's slashed .187/.225/.400 with a .625 OPS.
