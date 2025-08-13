Dynamic Seattle Mariners Player Begins Rehab Assignment For Triple-A Tacoma
One of the most dynamic players on the Seattle Mariners roster is set to play his first game in over four months Tuesday.
Outfielder Victor Robles, who suffered a dislocated and fractured left shoulder against the San Francisco Giants on April 6, will begin a rehab assignment for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He will bat third at designated hitter. Tacoma is on the road against the Las Vegas Aviators with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.
Fellow outfielder Luke Raley, who is also on a rehab assignment with the Rainiers, will hit cleanup behind Robles and will play center field.
Robles suffered the injury making arguably the catch of the year. He made a leaping grab for a foul ball and went full speed in the foul net in right field.
Before Robles landed on the shelf, he scored three runs in 10 games and hit three doubles with three RBIs. He slashed .273/.283/.341 with a .624 OPS.
Robes was signed by Seattle on June 4, 2024, just three days after he was released by the Washington Nationals. Robles spent his entire career with Washington to that point and won a World Series with the organization in 2019.
Robles quickly carved out a permanent everyday role on the team. He became the team's lead-off hitter while shortstop J.P. Crawford was out with a right hand fracture. Robles also filled in at center field for Julio Rodriguez on the latter's near-month-long stay on the IL due to an ankle sprain.
Robles scored 41 runs in 77 games with the Mariners last season and hit 20 doubles and four home runs with 26 RBIs. He slashed .328/.393/.467 with an .860 OPS and stole 30 bases on 31 attempts. He agreed to a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension last season with a $9 million club option for 2027.
