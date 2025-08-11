Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Set For 3rd Rehab Start With Triple-A Tacoma
The Seattle Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball since the July 31 trade deadline, and they'll get another boost from players working their way from injuries.
One of the players, right-handed starting pitcher Bryce Miller, could be days away from making his return to the starting rotation.
According to a report from Seattle Times writer Ryan Divish on "X," Miller will make his third rehab start of his current assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday. Miller will have a pitch count of 80-85 pitches.
Bryce Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list June 10 (retroactive to June 7) due to right elbow inflammation related to a bone spur. It's Miller's second time on the IL due to the same injury. He previously was on the IL May 14-31 due to the same injury.
Miller received a cortisone shot in his elbow before his first IL stint, which he didn't respond well to. This time around, he received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection.
Miller's pitch count has steadily increased on his rehab assignment. He had a limit of 45 his first rehab start Aug. 1. That limit upped to 65 his second start Aug. 7. Miller has stayed in the 94-97 mph range with his fastball throughout his two starts. He's posted a 4.70 ERA with 11 strikeouts and two walks in 7.2 innings pitched across his pair of starts. He's allowed four earned runs on five hits (three home runs).
All four runs and all three home runs allowed by Miller were in his second rehab start.
Miller has a 5.73 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched across 10 major league starts sthis season.
