MLB Releases Potential Playoff Schedule as Seattle Mariners Continue Postseason Push
The Seattle Mariners are attempting to make a final push to the playoffs, and are in a good position to make their second postseason berth in four seasons.
Entering Tuesday, the Mariners are 66-53, one game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and have a 1.5-game lead for the final AL Wild Card spot over the Boston Red Sox.
If Seattle does make the postseason, it now knows its schedule.
Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish made a post on "X" with screenshots of the recently-released playoff dates. The Wild Card round will take place from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
Game 1 takes place Sept. 30, Game 2 on Oct. 1 and an if-necessary game on Oct. 2. The entire Wild Card round, American League and National League, will be broadcast on ESPN platforms.
The Divisional Series will be from Oct. 4-Oct. 11. The American League teams competing in the Divisional Series will have a day off Oct. 6. If-necessary games are scheduled for Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 for the AL. The ALDS will be broadcast on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes and the NLDS will be broadcast on TBS, truTV and HBO MAX.
The Championship Series are scheduled from Oct. 12-21. The final two teams in the American League will start Oct. 12. The National League teams will begin their respective championship series Oct. 13. The if-necessary ALCS Game 7 will take place Oct. 20 and the NLCS' Game 7 is scheduled for Oct. 21. The ALCS will be broadcast on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes and the NLCS will air on TBS, truTV and HBO MAX.
The World Series will take place from Oct. 24-Nov. 1. The team with the better 2025 record will host the first two games Oct. 24-25, and Games 3-5 (if a Game 5 is necessary) will be Oct. 27-29. If a Game 6 or 7 is necessary, the team with the better record will host Game 6 on Oct. 31 and Game 7 on Nov. 1. All games will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes.
The Mariners will try to continue their push to the playoffs in Game 1 of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at 3:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
