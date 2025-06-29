Early Mistakes Come Back to Bite Seattle Mariners in 3-2 Loss to Texas Rangers
Early mistakes came back to bite the Seattle Mariners in a 3-2, 10th-inning loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field. The Mariners fell to 42-40 with the loss and dropped seven games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West at the time of the game's conclusion. Seattle still has a 1.5 game lead for the final AL Wild Card spot over the Cleveland Guardians, Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.
"Thought our guys, they fought. And that's what they do," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Just not able to get on top of this one today. ... Extra-innings, it's tough. And a tough one to swallow. But we get a chance to win the series tomorrow, bounce back. That's what we do, also."
Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and Texas starter Kumar Rocker went toe-to-toe in a pitching duel that had both lineups frazzled for most of the game.
Woo pitched six innings and matched a career-high with nine strikeouts. He walked two batters and allowed two unearned runs on five hits (one home run).
Rocker also pitched six innings, fanned six, walked one and allowed two earned runs on four hits (one home run). Both hurlers finished with 97 pitches.
Rocker was the first pitcher to blink and did so in the top of the third. Dominic Canzone hit a 425-foot solo home run to right field to put the Mariners in front 1-0.
The Rangers responded in the home half of the third. Corey Seager hit a two-run home run to right field to pull Texas in front 2-1, but that home run was only possible due to a crucial snafu in the field.
First baseman Josh Smith, who hit one spot ahead of Seager in the order, reached first after Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford committed a throwing error to first. Smith would have been the final out of the inning.
"Thought (the day) went pretty good," Woo said after the game. "Even the pitch to Corey I thought was a good pitch. He just put a good swing on it. He tends to do that a lot. But overall, pretty good. Feel like I got better as the game went on. Always like those outings."
The Mariners tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from Randy Arozarena. Seattle had runners reach in the eighth and ninth, but were unable to capitalize and the two teams played in extra innings for the second day in a row.
The Mariners were retired in order in the top of the ninth. The M's finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
In the bottom of the 10th, Seattle closer Andres Munoz struck out former Mariner Sam Haggerty on three pitches to lead off the inning. He hit Smith the next at-bat and threw a wild pitch to advance Alejandro Osuna, the automatic runner, to third and Smith to second. He walked Corey Seager, which set Marcus Semien up with the bases loaded and one out.
Semien hit a single to score Osuna and give the Rangers the 3-2 win.
Seattle will have a chance to clinch the series win and a winning record on its 10-game road trip in the series finale against Texas at 11:35 a.m. PT on Sunday. Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners and Jack Leiter will start for the Rangers.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HERE'S A LIST OF MARINERS WHO'VE COMPETED IN HOME RUN DERBY: Cal Raleigh will join a long list of some of the best hitters in franchise history to have competed in the annual event. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CALL UP EFFECTIVE MINOR LEAGUE RELIEVER FROM TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Juan Burgos, who has been within the Mariners organization since 2019, will get his first crack in the big leagues. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SURVIVE RANGERS IN EXTRA INNINGS, WIN 7-6: The Mariners secured at least a .500 record on their current road trip with a 12th-inning victory over their American League rivals. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.