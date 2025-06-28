Here's a List of Past Seattle Mariners Players to Compete in Home Run Derby
The best hitter on the Seattle Mariners and the league-leader in home runs will be competing in the 2025 Home Run Derby.
Cal Raleigh was announced as a participant in the annual event on Monday. His father, Todd Raleigh, will be pitching to him and his younger brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., will be catching for him.
Raleigh will become the eighth Mariners player in the history of the franchise to compete in the event since the event was created in 1985. And the list of past Seattle players to have competed in the Derby include some of the greatest athletes in the history of the franchise.
Ken Griffey Jr. competed in the event eight times in 1990, '92-94 and '97-2000. Griffey's last time competing in the Derby was with the Cincinnati Reds. Edgar Martinez competed against Griffey in 2000, Jay Buhner took part in 1996, Bret Boone was a two-time participant in 2001 and '03, Robinson Cano competed in 2016, Alex Rodriguez took part in 1998 and Julio Rodriguez competed in two consecutive seasons in 2022-23.
Griffey won the event an MLB-record three times in 1994 and '98-99. Julio Rodriguez set the single-round record for most home runs with 41 in 2023. Rodriguez accomplished that feat in front of his home crowd at T-Mobile Park, where the 2023 All-Star week festivities took place.
Raleigh leads the MLB in home runs (32) and RBIs (69) as of Saturday. For the season, Raleigh has scored 58 runs in 80 games and has slashed .275/.385/.651 with a 1.036 OPS.
If Raleigh were to win the Home Run Derby, he would become the only player in the history of the franchise to win the event aside from Griffey and the only catcher in history to win the event.
