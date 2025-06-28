Seattle Mariners Call up Effective Minor League Reliever From Triple-A Tacoma
One of the Seattle Mariners best minor league relievers this season will be getting his first shot in the big leagues.
The Mariners selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Juan Burgos from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday ahead of Game 2 of a series against the Texas Rangers. Reliever Zach Pop was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
Burgos, 25-years-old, was signed as an international free agent on April 15, 2019, out of the Dominican Republic. Burgos spent parts of three years in rookie ball in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League from 2019-22. He was promoted to the Single-A Modesto Nuts in '22.
This year, in 21 outings with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, Burgos posted a 0.64 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. He allowed an opposing batting average of .106 with a 0.61 WHIP. Burgos was promoted to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on June 24. In his only outing at the Triple-A level, he threw a scoreless seventh inning against the Round Rock Express on Tuesday, he didn't allow a hit or walk a batter and struck out one.
Across his stint in Double-A and his one outing in Triple-A, Burgos has a 0.62 ERA this season with 30 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched in 22 appearances.
Burgos has a fastball that touches 98 mph with a slider and cutter to pair with it. He's had more strikeouts than innings pitched every single season he's been in Seattle's farm system with the exception of 2019. He fanned 42 batters in 42.1 innings that year.
