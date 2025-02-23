Jorge Polanco Gets Out on Field on Sunday, Looks Comfortable at 3B For Seattle Mariners
PEORIA, Ariz. - On Sunday morning, Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson met with the media to discuss the progress of infielder Jorge Polanco, who is on the mend from offseason (left) knee surgery.
Wilson said that Polanco is coming along nicely but he needs to get enough work in practice before he can participate in Cactus League games.
That work seemed to ramp up late on Sunday morning as Polanco went out with his teammates for defensive work at the Peoria Sports Complex. Playing alongside Leo Rivas and Ben Williamson, Polanco looked comfortable at third base. He fielded grounders and threw balls to first, second and home. None of the third baseman were forced to move a lot for ground balls, but Polanco show some movement on balls that were a step to his left, which was a good sign.
After having his $12 million team option declined at the outset of the offseason, Polanco re-signed on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million. He is going to start at third base for the Mariners, who are hoping to get more production than they got from him last season. In his first season with the M's, he hit .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBI.
The Mariners are taking the field in Peoria on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. PT against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After that, the M's will play the Milwaukee Brewers (Maryvale) on Monday.
Mariners on SI will have live coverage for both games as we continue on our-site coverage of M's spring training.
