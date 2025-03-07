Emerson Hancock Has Unexpected Opportunity With Start Against Los Angeles Dodgers
The regular season hasn't started yet and the Seattle Mariners starting rotation has already taken a big hit.
It was reported on Friday that Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby would be shut down and week-to-week with right shoulder inflammation. He's likely to begin the season on the injured list. Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said Kirby could miss at least the first 10 days of the season.
If Kirby is out that long, that means the Mariners will need a pitcher fill in for at least two starts.
Based on last year's depth, Emerson Hancock will be the pitcher filling in for Kirby during his absence.
Coincidentally, Hancock was penciled in as the starting pitcher for a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 5:40 p.m. PT on Friday, the same day the news of Kirby's injury broke.
There will be a lot more eyes on Hancock's start against the Dodgers and the subsequent ones he makes for the rest of spring training.
Hancock started 12 games in 2024, had a 4.75 ERA and struck out 39 batters in 60.2 innings pitched.
Hancock made two starts in spring training before his start against Los Angeles. He pitched 3.1 innings and struck out five batters while posting an 8.10 ERA.
Hancock has been working to add to and re-tool his arsenal throughout the offseason and spring training. So far, the most prevailing secondary pitch that Hancock has introduced to his repertoire is a sweeper.
Hancock's status as the No. 6 starting pitcher is both thankless and necessary. And he will be under a lot more scrutiny than originally anticipated until Kirby comes back from his shoulder injury.
