Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Justin Turner Compliments Manager Dan Wilson
The Seattle Mariners are heading into 2025 with a team extremely similar to 2024. There will be several new additions to the 26-man roster. But the team will be almost exactly the same as the one that missed the playoffs by one game last year.
The hope is that several players who had down, inconsistent or injury-plagued seasons can bounce back with a full year under manager Dan Wilson, senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer.
Even with that hope and the 34-game sample size in 2024 that proved the offense can play well, Seattle hasn't been immune from criticism pertaining to its cost-effective offseason approach.
Various media and fans criticized the Mariners ownership for not spending more in the offseason. And one of the more respected players on the 2024 roster, veteran Justin Turner, also critiqued that approach in a recent column from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Among his criticism, Turner made sure to compliment the roster and pointed out the change in the team once Wilson took over.
“There was a definite culture change," Turner said. “I don’t really know how to describe it, just a vibe, a relaxed intensity. You could definitely see a difference in the room."
Turner played 48 games for the Mariners in 2024 after the team acquired him in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit .264 with five home runs and 24 RBIs. Toward the end of the season, he had the longest active on-base streak in the major leagues.
Many of the current players on the roster have expressed faith in the current roster and Wilson as the manager. And even though he wasn't kind toward ownership, it is interesting that Turner, who has no obligation to speak well about the team, pointed out that there was a positive change under Wilson.
