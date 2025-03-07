Justin Turner Heaps Praise on Seattle Mariners Pitching Staff in Controversial Article
This week, former Seattle Mariners veteran Justin Turner became the latest in a host of former players, media members and fans to criticize the organization for its lack of spending in the offseason.
Despite All-Star and Gold Glove-caliber players like Christian Walker, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman all available, the Mariners had only $15 million (roughly) to spend in the offseason. They used the majority of that money to bring back Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7.75 million deal to play third base. They used another $3.5 million to sign Donovan Solano to a one-year contract to platoon with Luke Raley at first base.
Turner's quotes about the team came in a column written by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Turner's critiques weren't simply regarding Seattle not spending. It was about failing to find elite bats to bolster a starting rotation that was arguably the best in baseball:
“I told them several times this offseason, you have a unicorn of a pitching staff," Turner said. “This might be the best five starting pitchers in the history of the game. I mean, find me a better 5-man. There obviously has been teams that have had elite three guys, right? (Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz in Atlanta). Maybe four guys (Baltimore Orioles’ 20-game winners Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, Bobby Culler and Pat Dobson in 1971). But five guys?"
The Mariners rotation was the only one in the majors last season that had four pitchers start 30 or more games. The also led the league in ERA, quality starts and innings pitched.
With the exception of Luis Castillo, every pitcher in the rotation was drafted and developed by Seattle. Those same four hurlers are on their first professional contracts, making them relatively cheap and under team control for several years.
The staff alone opens a window of contention for the Mariners, which is the crux for most of the criticism on ownership for not making more money available to spend in the offseason.
Aside from a handful of new players, Seattle will have the same general lineup in 2025 as it did in 2024. That team missed the playoffs by one game. But the hope is that multiple returning players can bounce back after down years and perform well in a full season under manager Dan Wilson, senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer.
The Mariners open the season on March 27.
