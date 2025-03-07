Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryan Woo Shines in Spring Training Start Against Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners have steadily given more work to the starting pitchers as spring training has worn on.
Bryan Woo got his second start of spring training against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, but he did go 2.1 innings as he continues to build up his pitch count.
The Mariners didn't pull out the win against their American League West rivals and the game ended with a 5-5 tie. But Woo did his part with an elite-caliber performance.
In his 2.1 innings, he allowed just one hit, walked one batter and allowed no runs. He struck out six. Woo threw strikes 27 times out of 37 pitches.
Including Woo's outing on Wednesday, he's pitched four innings in two spring training starts. He's allowed just one hit, walked one batter and is yet to give up a run.
Woo was the only Mariners starting pitcher last season who didn't start at least 30 games. He had two separate stints on the injured list with right elbow inflammation and a right hamstring strain. He finished the season strong and had a 2.89 ERA in 22 starts and struck out 101 batters in 121.1 innings pitched.
Woo already has one of the most unhittable fastballs in the majors. But he showed off more of his arsenal against the Angels on Wednesday. According to a post on "X" from Thomas Nestico (@TJStats), Woo threw a sweeper 12 times, his fastball 11 times, a sinker eight times, a slider four times and a changeup twice.
Most of Woo's damage in 2024 was done with his uniquely low-quarter slot fastball. And as great as it was, he was missing a legitimate secondary offering capable of generating swings-and-misses and strikeouts.
If Woo can find that pitch, he'll be even more dangerous in 2025.
