ESPN MLB Insider Discusses National Perception of Mariners, Julio Rodriguez and More
On this Friday's episode, we talk about the M's recent three-game winning streak, encouraging signs from Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, as well as the plan for a few rehabbing pitchers.
Furthermore, we also sit down with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney for a national look at the M's, the thoughts around the Astros, Logan Gilbert not playing in the All-Star Game, the struggles overall for Rodriguez and much more.
The Mariners are now 52-43 on the season after beating the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night, 11-0. Seattle leads the Astros by 2.0 games in the division and will finish out the first half of the season this weekend against the Angels. Seattle will send Bryan Woo to the mound on Friday night while the Angels counter with former M's hurler Tyler Anderson.
Woo is 3-1 on the year with a 1.77 ERA while Anderson is 8-8 with a 2.81. It will be Woo's first start since the end of June, when he injured his hamstring. In the win on Thursday, Cal Raleigh had two home runs, Rodriguez went 3-for-3 and J.P. Crawford popped a two-run homer. The M's also had all five batters reach to start the game for the first time since the 2022 season.
First pitch of Friday's game is set for 6:38 p.m. PT
