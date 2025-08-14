ESPN Insider Speculates Closer For Seattle Mariners Rival Might Not Return in 2025
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a final playoff push, and are currently duking it out for the top spot in the American League West. And one of the most important players on the Houston Astros roster might not be available for the rest of the season.
The Astros six-time All-Star closer Josh Hader was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 12 (retroactive to Aug. 11) due to a left shoulder strain.
The left-handed reliever is currently undergoing more tests to determine the severity of the strain. In a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, hosted by Mariners on SI's own Brady Farkas, ESPN insider Buster Olney discussed the possibility of Hader returning this season.
"A shoulder strain could have a wide range of outcomes," Olney said on the podcast. "But generally speaking, given the calendar, it's probably likely he's not gonna pitch much more in 2025. According to the reports coming out of Houston, he's undergoing more tests and they're gonna determine the severity of the shoulder strain. But at this time of year, when a pitcher gets shut down in the way that he is, you're talking weeks to ramp up that pitcher again."
Houston had an off-day Wednesday and entered the day with a one-game lead over Seattle in the American League West.
Hader is one of the best closers in baseball and has been nearly perfect in save situations this year. He's posted a 2.05 ERA this season with 76 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched across 48 appearances. He has 28 saves in 29 opportunities.
The Mariners and Astros will play each other in a three-game series from Sept. 19-21 at Daikin Park in Houston.
