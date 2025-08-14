Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller Puts Up Solid Numbers in Latest Rehab Start
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation has gone through the entire season without being at full strength. It looks like that might change in the very near future.
Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller has been on the injured list since June 10 (retroactive to June 7) due to right elbow inflammation, related to a bone spur in his elbow. He received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection before he was placed on the IL. Miller was on the shelf for the same injury from May 14-31 and received a cortisone shot before that IL stint, which he didn't respond well to.
Miller has been on a rehab assignment with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, since Aug. 1. He made his third start of the assignment in Tacoma's 5-2 win against the Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday.
Miller's pitch limit started at 40-45 in his first start and has gone up 20 pitches every subsequent start.
On Wednesday, Miller struck out four batters, walked one and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run) in 5.2 innings pitched. He threw 76 pitches, including 51 strikes.
Miller stayed within the 95-98 mph range with his fastball, with the fastest recorded at 98 mph. He fanned three batters with the fastball and one with the splitter. He retired the first 12 batters he faced consecutively. Only one batted ball off Miller was over 93 mph.
Miller has maintained his velocity throughout his rehab assignment. By all accounts, he's feeling physically well. His command hasn't been perfect, but he's checked off the important physical boxes the Mariners usually look for in pitchers on rehab assignments.
Seattle could opt for Miller to make one more rehab start at a similar or slightly higher pitch count, to make sure he can stay at that velocity. The Mariners can also give him the green light to return.
The Mariners will conclude a series against the Baltimore Orioles at 10:05 a.m. PT on Wednesday, with Logan Evans slated to start. The M's will then play a three-game series against the New York Mets from Aug. 15-17 and another three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies from Aug. 18-20.
With the way the rotation is currently slotted, Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo and George Kirby would pitch in the series against the Mets. If Miller is activated and the Mariners keep him on a six-day schedule, as they have with other injured starters this season, he would return for Game 2 against the Phillies.
Miller has a 5.73 ERA this season with 39 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched across 10 starts in the majors this season.
