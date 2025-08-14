Julio Rodriguez Performs Unbelievable Act of Human Kindness
The MLB will highlight several players for their contributions off the field during the upcoming player's weekend.
Many of the players highlighted by MLB during the weekend are engaged in outreach/charity programs that help give back to the communities they're currently are a part of as players and/or the communities that nurtured them growing up.
One of the players already highlighted is Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is originally from Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic. Earlier this year, Rodriguez performed an unbelievable act of kindness in his home country, helping rebuild a house for a woman who had hers completely ruined.
"I have my friends, Vic Blends, he was trying to find a kid to make a story in the Dominican Republic in the city of Puerto Plata," Rodriguez said. " ... He texted me where found somebody to cut their hair and all that. Once he sent the message to us, I remembered we just started walking. And when we got there, I remember just seeing Vic talking to this little kid, cutting his hair, sharing his stories, why he does (what he does). After a while, I noticed this old lady that came by, kind of questioning who we were and what we're there for. ... And when I noticed, I started talking with her, I started telling her what we actually do, we try to help people sometimes. ... When I said that her, she's like 'Oh, OK. You guys help people. Then, come take a look at this.' We started walking to this house, we walked in and that's when I got to talk to Agripina. ... After we stopped talking, that's when we decided, 'man, I can not leave this place and not do something about it."
Rodriguez saw Agripina's home was ravaged by the floods that hit the Dominican Republic in Dec. 2024. Rodriguez said he would help, but was initially met with skepticism. Rodriguez lived up to his word.
Rodriguez had a friend from Puerto Plata and was able to get into contact with contractors that were able to completely rebuild and remodel Agripina's home.
Rodriguez hasn't seen the home since it was rebuilt, but called Agripina when it was done and is looking forward to going back to the Dominican Republic and seeing the home in the offseason.
"I'm looking forward to going this offseason," Rodriguez said. "And, like I told her, just get a cup of coffee and just hang out with her. And that would be enough for me."
