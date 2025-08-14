ANALYSIS: How Would Japanese Slugger Fit on Seattle Mariners Roster in 2026?
The Seattle Mariners are currently in the middle of one of their most promising playoff pushes in years.
Entering Thursday, the Mariners are 67-54 on the season, one game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West, and they lead the Boston Red Sox by 1.5 games for the final AL wild card spot. There's 41 games left in the season.
Whatever the immediate future has for Seattle, there is also question on what the offseason could have in store.
All three of the Mariners' 2025 trade acquisitions, first baseman Josh Naylor, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson, are set to be free agents. One of the team's two longest-tenured position players, utility man Dylan Moore, is also set to hit free agency, as are Donovan Solano and Mitch Garver.
Because of this, there's a question on what Seattle's corner infield spots could look like in 2026. And according to one MLB insider, the future at one of those positions might lie overseas.
In a recent appearance on Bleacher Report's Walk-Off show, MLB insider Jon Heyman named the Mariners as the best fit for corner infielder Munetaka Murakami, who currently plays for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
Murakami is a two-time Gold Medalist (2020 Summer Olympics, 2023 World Baseball Classic), a two-time Central League MVP, a four-time NPB All-Star and a 2021 Japan Series champion. He's hit 229 home runs with 609 RBIs in eight seasons in NPB. He has a career slash line of .271/.395/.551 with a .945 OPS.
But that begs the question, what would Murakami's role be if the Mariners land his services?
Assuming Seattle doesn't re-sign either Suarez or Naylor, the easy answer is he would be the team's third baseman.
Ben Williamson has manned the hot corner for the Mariners for most of the season. His defense was arguably the best at his position in the American League, but his lack of power was enough for Seattle to prioritize acquiring Suarez and having him man third for the rest of the season.
If the Mariners want to minimize the decrease in power at third, replacing Suarez with Murakami would be the best way to do that.
Murakami is also a left-handed hitter and Williamson bats righty, which would allow the former second-round draft pick to stay on the roster as an option against left-handed pitching, a defensive substitute or both.
Seattle could also opt to have Williamson start at third and have Murakami play first, but that leaves a question on Luke Raley's future with the team.
Raley entered the season as the team's starting first baseman, with a plan in place platoon him with Donovan Solano, who the organization signed to a one-year, $3.5 million in the offseason.
Murakami has dealt with his own oblique strain this season, and the Mariners could opt to have the two rotate between designated hitter and first base to minimize injury risk. Raley can also be used as a man off the bench to slot in at either first base or in the outfield depending on matchups.
Regardless of where Murakami would play, someone would have their playing time cut into. But given his power and age (25-years-old), his potential might be too much for Seattle to ignore.
