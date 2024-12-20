ESPN Insider Suggests Blockbuster Swap Between Seattle Mariners, New York Mets
The Seattle Mariners are still trying to find answers to their problems in the infield.
The Mariners went through the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas without finding a first baseman, second baseman or third baseman. The team has made two additions in the offseason, but mainly for depth purposes. They traded for Pacific Northwest native and former infield prospect Austin Shenton from the Tampa Bay Rays in return for cash considerations. Seattle on Wednesday also claimed catcher Nick Raposo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
So far the most notable thing to come from the offseason as it pertains to Seattle's major league roster is a host of rumors. The more reputable rumors involved potential trades for veteran Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo. And some reports have said that as many as four teams have called the Mariners to inquire about the three-time All-Star's availability.
And an ESPN insider recently speculated that one trade would work well for Seattle and the New York Mets.
In an episode of the ESPN Baseball Tonight podcast released on Dec. 18, MLB insider Buster Olney speculated on potential moves the Mariners could make involving Castillo. One hypothetical swap he highlighted involved the Mets sending young infielder Mark Vientos to the Pacific Northwest:
"(Castillo) makes so much sense for me for the Mets. You look at the Mets and how it feels like they need to do a lot more with this starting pitching. And they got this large group of position prospects. And now, to me, is the time where maybe you could talk to the Mariners about one of those guys. Mark Vientos, and I don't know what the Mets' response to that would be, because Vientos looked so good down the stretch for a couple months, but that, to me, would be one potential ask for the Mariners. I could see him being a guy the Mariners would be excited about because he would be plug and play. Be in the big leagues right away."
Vientos appeared in the major leagues for the third consecutive season in 2024 and played 111 games. It was his first time playing more than 65 contests in a single year. In 2024, Vientos hit .266 with 27 home runs and 71 RBIs. During New York's National League Championship Series run, Vientos played 13 games and hit .327 with five home runs and 15 RBIs while posting an OPS of .998.
There's a few issues that could get in the way of a potential Vientos-Castillo swap. Castillo is set to earn $24.15 million a year from 2025-27 with a $25 million vesting option for 2028 and is 32 years-old. Vientos is 24 years-old and is coming off an amazing, deep playoff run. He's also not up for his first year of arbitration until 2027.
The disparity in pay and age might make the Mets flinch on moving Vientos, at least just for Castillo. But a trade makes sense for both teams. Seattle would get a young third baseman under team control for several years and New York would get a much-needed starting pitcher. A trade for Castillo would also mean the Mets wouldn't have to chase a top-tier free agent hurler like Corbin Burnes, which would save the team some money after paying Juan Soto an MLB-record $765 million over 15 years.
But New York is likely putting a premium trade price on Vientos after his postseason performance. And the Mets might ask for too much than the Mariners are willing to give.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARKET REPORTEDLY "COLD" ON FIRST BASEMAN: The Seattle Mariners and other teams are reportedly 'balking' at asking prices for possible first basemen. CLICK HERE
MARINERS, GUARDIANS HAVE HAD TRADE DISCUSSIONS FOR JOSH NAYLOR: One MLB insider reported that the 2024 All-Star has been mentioned in trade talks between the Guardians and Mariners. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HIGH-A AFFILIATE STAYING IN EVERETT: The Everett City Council approved a resolution on Wednesday that will move the Everett AquaSox to downtown Everett. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.