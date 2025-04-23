ESPN Insider Jeff Passan Heaps High Praise on Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh

"I think you’re looking at the best catcher in MLB." 🔱



High praise from Jeff Passan for @Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh when speaking to @BrockHuard & @TheMikeSalk.



FULL VIDEO 📺: https://t.co/Tly6xXjJ7g https://t.co/KhTlWsc1wo pic.twitter.com/Yht39iFO3H