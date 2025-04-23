Seattle Mariners Fall Prey to Potent Boston Red Sox Lineup in 8-3 Loss
The Seattle Mariners began the final leg of a nine-game road trip against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Mariners were unable to stifle the potent Red Sox lineup and lost 8-3 to fall to 12-11 on the season.
Seattle has lost the first game of all three series on the current road trip.
Jorge Polanco got the Mariners out to an early lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Seattle had the chance to open the game more against Boston starting pitcher Brayan Bello, who was making his season debut. The Mariners loaded the bases in the first inning but Rowdy Tellez grounded into an ending-inning double play. Seattle finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.
Rafael Devers immediately tied the game back up with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first that scored Jarren Duran. Boston started to open the game up after Devers' sac fly.
Alex Bregman, who has been a common hindrance for the Mariners from his time with the Houston Astros, hit an RBI double in the bottom of the third to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. Bregman bolstered Boston's advantage to 4-1 through with a two-run double in the fifth.
Bregman's pair of scoring hits helped result in an early day for Seattle starting pitcher Bryce Miller. He was pulled after 4.2 innings pitched. He struck out four batters, walked four and allowed four earned runs on five hits.
J.P. Crawford pulled the Mariners back within one after a two-run single in the top of the sixth.
Seattle wasn't able to tie the game back up or take the lead after Crawford's hit.
Boston put the game away for good in the bottom of the seventh. Triston Casas hit a three-run home run to center field and Carlos Narvaez scored on a throwing error committed by Mariners second baseman Leo Rivas off a single hit by Duran.
Seattle won two consecutive games against the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays on their current road trip and will hope that trend continues.
The Mariners will play the Red Sox in Game 2 of the series at 3:45 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Emerson Hancock will start for Seattle and Sean Newcomb will start for Boston.
