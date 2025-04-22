Seattle Mariners Are One of Just Five American League Teams to Accomplish This Feat So Far
It's still early in the season, but the Seattle Mariners are in the midst of their best stretch of baseball in 2025.
The Mariners clinched their fourth consecutive win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. They improved to 9-3 in their last 12 games with an 8-3 against the Blue Jays and now have a 12-10 recrd. Their last four series have consisted of wins against the Houston Astros and a sweep of the Texas Rangers — both American League West rivals — and series wins against the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto, respectively.
Seattle will look to make it five consecutive series wins when they start a new series against the Boston Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The Mariners will also have a chance to continue to pace the AL West in an incredible stat.
Entering Tuesday, Seattle has a +5 run differential, tying them with the Astros atop the division. The M's are one of just five American League teams with a positive run differential.
If the playoffs were to start Tuesday, Seattle would have the second Wild Card spot in the American League (No. 5). The team is 1.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees, who are tied for the No. 1 seed at 14-9.
The AL has been viewed as wide open for most of the season. And if the first 22 games are an indication for how the rest of the year will go, the Mariners will be right in the thick of the playoff race down to the very end.
