Seattle Mariners Closer Andres Munoz is Almost Perfect This Season
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been one of the most heavily-utilized units in baseball this season.
The group of Mariners relievers were third in baseball with 90 innings pitched entering Tuesday. Just like last season, Seattle's bullpen has been headlined by Andres Munoz.
Munoz earned the first All-Star selection of his career in 2024. He had a 2.12 ERA in 60 appearances and struck out 77 batters 59.1 innings pitched while holding opposing batters to a .153 batting average.
Munoz has picked right where he left off. He's pitched half of the Mariners' 22 games this season. In those 11 outings, he's had seven saves in as many opportunities. He's yet to give up a run and has a 0.00 ERA with with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. He's walked seven batters (two intentionally), has allowed five hits and is holding rival hitters to a .143 average.
Munoz is leading the team in Baseball Reference-WAR (bWAR) with 1.4. That's 0.2 points ahead of Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the team in home runs (nine) and is second on the team with 16 RBIs entering Tuesday.
Seattle's bullpen has had to carry the team to victories several times this season, which has been a start contrast from the previous seasons.
The Mariners have had to depend on the bullpen several times this season. In close games, Munoz has been the most dependable reliever.
Munoz will get some coverage and the bullpen will get a huge boost in the coming days when Matt Brash returns from the injured list.
