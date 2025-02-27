Inside The Mariners

ESPN MLB Insider Discusses Industry Perspective of Seattle Mariners' Jerry Dipoto

Speaking on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney said that Dipoto is respected around the game and that baseball people understand that he's hamstrung by ownership constraints.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto answers questions during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas in 2022.
Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto answers questions during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas in 2022. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners put together a frustratingly slow offseason in which they essentially did nothing other than re-sign infielder Jorge Polanco and bring in veteran Donovan Solano. And for a team that missed the playoffs by one game last season, that didn't seem like enough to most fans of the team.

As a result of the tepid offseason, Mariners owner John Stanton and President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto found themselves in the crosshairs of angry fans, a place that Dipoto continuously finds himself.

Speaking on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast this week, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney spoke about Dipoto's perception within the industry, saying that he's respected and that people understand he's dealing with significant ownership restrictions.

He's ​respected ​and, people ​understand ​that, when ​we ​talk ​about ​the ​Mariners, ​I ​mean, ​you ​framed ​it ​right. ​It's ​not ​about ​the ​person ​running ​baseball ​operations. ​If ​you ​don't ​have ​available ​funds ​and ​you ​don't ​have ​available ​resources, ​then ​it's ​going ​to ​be ​really ​tough ​to ​make ​changes. ​And ​so ​you have ​to ​be ​Pennywise ​as ​you ​make ​choices. ​It ​doesn't ​give ​you ​a ​lot ​of ​latitude. ​And ​so ​during ​the ​winter, ​when ​we ​all ​talked ​about 'boy, Pete ​Alonso ​would ​be ​a ​great ​fit ​for ​the ​Mariners, ​or ​this ​other ​player ​would ​be ​great ​fit ​for ​the ​Mariners,' ​not ​only ​was Jerry ​sort ​of ​swimming ​upstream ​against ​the ​reality ​that ​a ​lot ​of ​free ​agent ​hitters ​don't ​want ​to ​go ​to ​Seattle ​because ​it's ​not ​a ​great ​place ​to ​hit, ​but ​he ​didn't ​have ​any ​money. ​I ​mentioned ​to ​you ​before ​that ​what ​I ​heard ​from ​agents ​was ​that ​the ​Mariners ​had ​about ​$20 ​million ​to ​work ​with ​in ​terms ​of ​funds ​this ​winter. ​And ​that's ​not ​going ​to ​get ​it ​done...

