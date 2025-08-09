Inside The Mariners

ESPN MLB Insider Discusses Seattle Mariners Trip to Little League Classic

Buster Olney was a guest on the most recent 'Refuse to Lose' podcast and he spoke about the event, which will be aired on ESPN.

The New York Mets warm up before the MLB little league classic against the Philadelphia Phillies at Historic Bowman Field in 2018.
The New York Mets warm up before the MLB little league classic against the Philadelphia Phillies at Historic Bowman Field in 2018.
The Seattle Mariners still have to finish up their series with the Tampa Bay Rays and travel to Baltimore before they can worry about playing the New York Mets next weekend.

However, it's still fun to look ahead to what will be a special series against New York. The Mariners and Mets will play the first two games at Citi Field before playing the third game (Sunday) at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Penn. The Mariners will play the Mets in the Little League Classic, the first time for the M's in the event.

The game will take place with the Little League World Series going on in Williamsport and all Little League teams at the event will be present for Sunday's game. It's one of the purest days on the baseball calendar and will be aired on ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball.' It could have extra meaning for the M's, given that there's a team from Washington making the trip to Williamsport as well.

ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney will be part of the broadcast team and he told Mariners on SI what the M's have in store for them:

​Look, ​it's ​awesome. ​And ​I've ​covered ​it, ​I ​want ​to ​say, ​seven ​or ​eight ​years ​in ​a ​row ​now. ​And ​what ​I ​think ​is ​really ​cool ​about ​it ​is: ​for ​players, ​you ​know, ​I'm ​sure ​that ​when ​it ​pops ​up ​on ​the ​schedule, ​initially ​they're ​like, ​'oh, ​great, ​in ​the ​middle ​of ​the ​dog ​days ​of ​August, ​we've ​got ​to ​get ​on ​a ​plane ​and ​fly ​for ​a ​one ​off ​game,' ​and ​it ​feels ​a ​little ​bit ​inconvenient. ​And ​when ​they ​get ​there, ​they ​are ​completely ​injected ​with ​the ​excitement ​and ​the ​emotion ​of ​the ​Little Leaguers. ​Happens ​every ​year. ​Because ​they ​get ​off ​the ​plane ​and ​Little Leaguers ​are ​coming ​up ​to ​them ​and ​they're ​excited ​to ​see ​them. ​And ​they ​start ​going ​down ​that ​hill on ​cardboard. ​They're ​having ​fun. ​They're ​reminded ​of ​why ​they ​fell ​in ​love ​with ​baseball ​in ​the ​first ​place. ​And ​players ​through ​the ​years ​have ​told ​me ​many ​times, ​like, ​'man, ​I'm ​having ​so ​much ​fun ​here.' ​So ​the ​Mariners, ​when ​they ​get ​to ​Williamsport, ​will ​be ​so ​glad ​that ​they ​have ​that ​opportunity.

You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the podcast player below:

