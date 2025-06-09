ESPN MLB Insider Predicts That Seattle Mariners' Legend Will Make Hall of Fame!
Last week, the Seattle Mariners made a major announcement, revealing that Randy Johnson will get his No. 51 retired by the Mariners in 2026. He will join Ichiro, Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Jackie Robinson as the only retired numbers in franchise history.
Johnson is one of the greatest left-handers in baseball history, if not the greatest, and his career was forged in Seattle.
He spent parts of 10 seasons with the Mariners, going 130-74 in that time. He had been acquired in 1989 via a trade with the Montreal Expos and stayed until he was traded in 1998. He had a 3.42 lifetime ERA in Seattle, tossing 19 shutouts and 51 complete games. The most intimidating pitcher of his era, he had 2,162 strikeouts with Seattle in 1838.1 innings. He helped lead the M's to their first playoff appearance in 1995, going 18-2 and winning the American League Cy Young. He also went 20-4 in 1997.
However, as great as Johnson was, his numbers (and loyalty) to Seattle are not as strong as those of Felix Hernandez. So, the news surrounding Johnson prompted calls for the M's to retire Hernandez's No. 34 as well.
We asked Buster Olney of ESPN about that on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast, and here's what he had to say:
Well, first and foremost, Randy Johnson is one of the greatest pitchers that we've ever seen. We would not say that about Felix Hernandez. However, your point is well-taken. And you know this too:Felix's impact was not only as a pitcher and what he did on a field for what were, generally speaking, not very good teams, but also in the community. Like, he made a commitment to that organization. And I remember, he was someone who stayed in Seattle during the off-season. He was connected to the community in a way that you don't necessarily see with All-Star players. And I do think that over time, because as more players are put in the Hall of Fame, the standards I think come down a little bit... Felix, his numbers aren't a slam dunk case for the Hall of Fame, but I think eventually he will get into the Hall of Fame, and at that point you're going to want to have his number available to retire. I agree with you. I think they should retire it because I think there's going to be a day when he's going to get in.
Hernandez won a Cy Young and was a two-time Cy Young runner-up. He was a six-time All-Star who also threw a perfect game. He's a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and had a run of 16 straight starts of seven or more innings pitched and two runs or less allowed, which made baseball history in 2014.
Lifetime, Hernandez was 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. He made 419 career appearances, with 418 of them being starts. He struck out 2,524 career batters, the most in M's team history.
