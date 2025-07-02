Inside The Mariners

ESPN MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Are Getting Ready to Separate in Playoff Race

Speaking on the latest edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney said he thinks the Mariners are in a good spot in the playoff race.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) drops his bat after hitting a home run against Kansas City Royals during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on July 1.
Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) drops his bat after hitting a home run against Kansas City Royals during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on July 1. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering play on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners have 61 percent playoff odds, according to Fangraphs.

The M's currently lead the chase for the third and final wild card spot by 1.5 games over the Los Angeles Angels and 2.5 games over the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers, and they are looking for their first playoff appearance since the 2022 campaign.

Though the M's aren't always pretty at 44-41, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney believes they are readying to separate in the playoff race. He said the following to the Refuse to Lose podcast on Monday night before game one of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

It's ​kind ​of ​messy ​right ​now. ​I ​mean, ​the ​Red ​Sox ​have ​got ​all ​kinds ​of ​issues, since the ​Rafael ​Devers ​trade. I ​just ​saw ​the Twins, ​they're ​reeling, ​really. since ​Pablo ​Lopez ​went ​down with ​the ​shoulder ​injury ​that ​he ​had. The ​Guardians ​have ​not ​been ​hitting ​at ​all. ​The ​Royals continue ​to ​struggle ​to ​find ​offense ​among ​their ​outfielders. I've put ​it ​this ​way ​to ​you ​before, ​and ​I'll ​say ​it ​again. ​If I wanted ​one ​of ​these ​teams ​problems ​going ​forward, ​it ​would ​be ​the ​Mariners. ​Like, ​I ​feel ​like ​that ​they're ​gathering ​momentum, ​and ​at ​some ​point, they ​could ​define ​themselves, ​separate ​themselves ​from ​that ​group.

You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the podcast player below:

The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Royals at 6:40 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Noah Cameron (KC).

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:

IN THE RECORD BOOKS: After a solid, six-inning start on Monday night, George Kirby is in the company of some Mariners' legends. CLICK HERE:

MILESTONE RANDY: Randy Arozarena hit his 100th career home run on Monday night, becoming the third M's player to accomplish the feat this season. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News