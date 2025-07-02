ESPN MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners Are Getting Ready to Separate in Playoff Race
Entering play on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners have 61 percent playoff odds, according to Fangraphs.
The M's currently lead the chase for the third and final wild card spot by 1.5 games over the Los Angeles Angels and 2.5 games over the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers, and they are looking for their first playoff appearance since the 2022 campaign.
Though the M's aren't always pretty at 44-41, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney believes they are readying to separate in the playoff race. He said the following to the Refuse to Lose podcast on Monday night before game one of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.
It's kind of messy right now. I mean, the Red Sox have got all kinds of issues, since the Rafael Devers trade. I just saw the Twins, they're reeling, really. since Pablo Lopez went down with the shoulder injury that he had. The Guardians have not been hitting at all. The Royals continue to struggle to find offense among their outfielders. I've put it this way to you before, and I'll say it again. If I wanted one of these teams problems going forward, it would be the Mariners. Like, I feel like that they're gathering momentum, and at some point, they could define themselves, separate themselves from that group.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the podcast player below:
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Royals at 6:40 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Noah Cameron (KC).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:
IN THE RECORD BOOKS: After a solid, six-inning start on Monday night, George Kirby is in the company of some Mariners' legends. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE RANDY: Randy Arozarena hit his 100th career home run on Monday night, becoming the third M's player to accomplish the feat this season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.