ESPN MLB Insider Expects Seattle Mariners to Be Aggressive at Deadline; Names Perfect Acquisitions
Speaking on Seattle Sports 710 on Wednesday, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan said that he expects the Seattle Mariners to be aggressive at the trade deadline, and he says that they should be.
Passan said that the Mariners should not waste the historic season from catcher Cal Raleigh, and he thinks the Mariners understand that they can't afford to do that. He also named Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks as the perfect acquisitions for the M's, and he thinks acquiring even one of them could give them World Series aspirations in the American League.
The M's have been linked to the duo for weeks, as Seattle seeks to upgrade its offense for the stretch run. Both players make a lot of sense, as Suarez would provide a credible power threat in the middle of the order beyond Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. He's got 31 home runs and 78 RBIs this season, while also hitting .250. Furthermore, he knows the clubhouse and T-Mobile Park, having played for the Mariners in 2022 and 2023.
As for Naylor, he would also provide an offensive upgrade at first base, where the M's have used a platoon of Donovan Solano and Luke Raley. He's hitting .294 this season with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs. He's hitting .248 against lefties, solidifying that he could be an every day option at the position.
The Mariners enter the second half at 51-45 overall and in second place in the American League West. They'll take on the Houston Astros on Friday night in the first game out of the break. Seattle is five games back of the 'Stros.
