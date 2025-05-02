ESPN Personality Identifies the Biggest Flaw for Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
Over the last few weeks, the conversation around Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners has grown louder and louder.
You've seen it all on social media, just like I have.
"Is he one of the best players in the league, or is he a disappointment?" "Does Julio ever come through in the clutch?" "The M's need to send him down." "He needs to play like a guy who's being paid a lot of money!"
For our part, we've discussed Julio's play on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and we asked ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about his thoughts on Rodriguez. You can see his complimentary words here.
But when you cut through all the outside rhetoric about Rodriguez, I've landed on this premise:
I think Julio Rodriguez is a very good player and he's an exceptional talent. He is the most talented player on the Mariners and he has the talent to be an MVP in the American League. That said, he's too inconsistent right now, and the reason he's inconsistent is that he's too often willing to get himself out. Rodriguez is aggressive, but he will go outside the zone too much and expand the zone. He will swing at the fastball way inside or the slider way away, and pitchers know they don't have to throw him strikes. Until he fixes that, he will continue to be very good, and very streaky.
My premise comes with just what my own eyes tell me, but those eyes were proven right by Paul Hembekides of ESPN, who delivered the most important note on Rodriguez that I've ever heard.
The second reason: Is he's just not nearly a good enough bad ball hitter to justify his chase rate, which of course is astronomical. Since the start of the 2023 season, he has chased 386 pitches. That is the fifth-most in baseball. Of those 386 swings, he's got 17 hits, and they're all singles. He's not Salvador Perez or Jose Ramirez or Jose Altuve, Rafael Devers or one of these legendary bad ball hitters whose bat to ball skills justify you expanding the zone.
So yes, Rodriguez swings outside the zone and gets himself out. However, he is running the best walk rate of his career, (10.8%) which is encouraging. Perhaps that can be start of a new trend that helps him hit his ultimate ceiling.
The Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers on Friday night at 5:05 p.m. PT. Rodriguez is hitting .207 with four homers, 14 RBIs and five stolen bases.
