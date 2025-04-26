Inside The Mariners

ESPN MLB Insider Provides Reason For Optimism with Regards to Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez

Rodriguez is hitting just .196 thus far this season, but Buster Olney of ESPN recently discussed why things can turn around for him on an episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in 2024.
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in 2024. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners lost 8-4 to the Miami Marlins on Friday night in a tough one at T-Mobile Park.

Not only did the M's lose the game thanks to allowing six unearned runs in the top of the fifth inning, they also lost ace pitcher Logan Gilbert to the always-concerning "right forearm tightness."

Julio Rodriguez continued to struggle to produce results offensively, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He's hitting just .196 with three homers through the first 26 games of the season.

Despite the low counting numbers, Rodriguez still performs well in several metrics, including exit velocity, suggesting that he's still a good hitter. Furthermore, he's running a .239 BABIP, suggesting that he's also been the victim of some bad luck.

In addition to that, ESPN's Buster Olney provided an additional reason for optimism on a recent "Refuse to Lose" podcast episode:

Question: Is Julio Rodriguez a great player, or a very good player that is extremely streaky?

Answer: ​I ​think ​he's ​an ​excellent ​player. ​Do ​I ​think ​that ​he's ​as ​good ​a ​hitter ​as ​Juan Soto? ​No. ​Do ​I ​think ​he's ​in ​the ​class ​of ​Aaron ​Judge ​as ​an ​overall ​hitter? ​No, ​but ​I ​think ​he's ​a ​really ​great ​player. And ​there ​will ​be ​stretches ​during ​the ​course ​of ​the ​year ​when ​he ​will ​carry ​them, ​and ​I ​would ​say ​that, ​you ​know, ​​I ​have ​not ​spoken ​Edgar ​Martinez ​or ​Kevin ​Seitzer, ​so ​I ​can't ​give ​you ​insight ​into ​exactly ​what ​he's ​working ​on, but ​the ​number ​that ​would ​give ​me ​hope ​if ​I'm ​the ​Mariners ​is ​the ​fact ​that ​his ​walk ​rate ​is ​up. ​I ​think ​that's ​always ​a ​good ​sign ​that ​he's ​seeing ​pitches ​and ​he ​seems ​to ​be ​taking ​his ​walks ​and ​commanding ​the ​strike ​zone. ​That's ​a ​big ​deal. ​Fernando ​Tatis ​Jr. ​of the ​Padres ​is off ​to ​a ​great ​start ​this ​year ​because ​he's ​commanding ​the ​strike ​zone. ​Good ​things ​happen ​once ​you ​do ​that. ​

Rodriguez already has 14 walks this season in 119 plate appearances vs. 38 walks in 613 a season ago.

He's a career .273 hitter, is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.

You can listen to the full interview with Olney below:

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710 stops by. CLICK HERE:

RANDY's ROLLIN: Randy Arozarena, who got his first off day of the season on Friday, has accomplished some personal history over the first month of the season. CLICK HERE:

WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News