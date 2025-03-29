New York Yankees' Broadcaster Takes Savage and Unnecessary Shot at Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE - The New York Yankees demolished the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon by a score of 20-9 at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees, despite their early-season injury issues, are now 2-0. Aaron Judge led the way in this win with three home runs and eight RBIs.
And while the Brewers' pitching were the ones serving up these runs, it was the Seattle Mariners' offense that found itself in the crosshairs as Yankees' broadcaster Suzyn Waldman elected to take a shot at the M's.
Waldman now pairs on the WFAN radio booth with Dave Sims, who is the former M's broadcaster. She said "Your old team didn't score 13 runs in a month."
The comment was unnecessary, but the gist of it was unfortunately true and most people got a good laugh at it on social media. Sims had been with the Mariners since 2007 before leaving this past offseason.
The Mariners lived up to their stereotypically poor offense on Friday night, getting shut out 7-0 by the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Seattle mustered just five hits, all singles.
They are 1-1 on the year and will take on the A's again for Game 3 of a four-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller takes the mound for the first time this season. He'll be opposed by right-hander Osvaldo Bido.
