Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Details Contract Negotiation Process That Led to Mega Deal
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners made major news this week when they agreed to a six-year contract with catcher Cal Raleigh. The deal is worth $105 million and features a vesting option that could take it to a seventh year and more than $120 million in value.
Speaking with the media in a news conference on Friday, Raleigh detailed the contract negotiation process and how it worked.
Yeah. I mean, I guess this spring training, it really, really hit the ground running. And that's kind of when the talks got really serious. And that's kind of when it became a reality, you know? It wasn't just a dream or anything like that. And that, in a way, it was a little scary because I can't believe this is gonna happen. Something like that, but in a good way. It was really exciting. And it made spring training a little more interesting this year. That's for sure. I'm glad I went through the process, and I'm glad we were able to do this thing.
Raleigh led all catchers in home runs last season with 34 and also brought in 100 runs. The best defensive catcher in the league, he also won the Gold Glove award and took home the Platinum Glove as the best overall defender in the American League.
The Mariners will continue their season on Saturday when they take on the Athletics for game three. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller takes the ball on the mound.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's WITH THE BUNTING? Two of the more controversial plays on Opening Day involved the Mariners bunting with Jorge Polanco and Victor Robles. Manager Dan Wilson spoke about those plays. CLICK HERE:
POLANCO MAKES RANDOM HISTORY: With a home run and a bunt, Jorge Polanco made some random history on Thursday night. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.