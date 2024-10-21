FINAL GRADES: JP Crawford's Down Season Indicative of Whole Team's Struggles
The Seattle Mariners offensive struggles in 2024 were well-documented.
At one point the Mariners were on pace to set the MLB record in strikeouts. They narrowly avoided setting that disappointing mark, but were still the worst team in the league in that mark. They were fanned 1,625 times.
There were many players who struggled in 2024 and their setbacks went handin-hand with Seattle's. One of those players was team captain and starting shortstop JP Crawford.
Crawford set career-worst marks in several hitting metrics in 2024.
He also had two separate stints on the injured list with a right oblique strain and a fractured pinky finger.
But President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto seemed confident in an end-of-season news conference on Sept. 28 that Crawford would bounce back in 2025. Which is good, because 2024 left a lot to be desired.
JP Crawford by the numbers
Games played: 105
Hitting stats: .202 BA, 9 HRs, 37 RBIs, 55 Runs, 16 Doubles, 2 Triples, 52 BB, 102 SOs, .304 OBP, .321 SLG, .625 OPS, 2.7 WAR
Defensive stats: 328 TC, 3 Errors, .991 Fielding.
Base running stats: 5 SB, 0 CS, 26.8 MPH Sprint Speed
Advanced hitting stats: 89 wRC+, -5.5 BRAA, 6.5% Barrel, 37.8% Hard-Hit, 18.2% Chase, 20.2% Whiff
Advanced defensive stats: 1 Range (OAA), 83.2 MPH Arm Strength
What I liked
Even through Crawford had career-worst marks in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS, his defense remained as elite as it always has been.
Crawford's .991 fielding percentage led American League shortstops and was the highest mark in franchise history for the position.
He also helped turn 36 double plays.
And despite Crawford's low offensive stats, his approach at the plate seemed to remain steadfast.
Crawford had a chase rate of just 18.2% which ranked in the 99th percentile of the MLB, according to Baseball Savant. He ranked in the 75th percentile of the league with a whiff rate of just 20.2%.
Crawford didn't bite at offspeed throws or fastballs, it was simply a matter of putting the ball in play. Which, granted, is the most important part.
Crawford was also one of the Mariners' most vocal leaders. He was one of the first players to publicly state the positive impact of hitting coach Edgar Martinez joining the team.
His community outreach is also incredible. He earned the team's nomination for the Roberto Clemente award, given out to the player that best represents impact on and off the field.
Best game
Crawford's injury came at a bad time for Seattle. He started to get on base more frequently before he got hurt in July.
His best game of the year came a mere 12 days before his month-long stint on the IL.
In an 11-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on July 11, Crawford went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. He scored three times and turned seven bases in the win.
Future prospects
Crawford likely isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
He's under contract through 2026 and is the team captain. He's one of the most respected players in the organization, both in the clubhouse and within the community.
Dipoto was confident that Crawford would bounce back in 2025. And despite his numbers, that might not just be optimistic thinking.
Crawford had arguably the best season of his career in 2023. He hit .266 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs. His homers and runners batted in were both career highs.
There is a lot middle ground between how Crawford played in 2023 compared to 2024. By the end of the year, Crawford moved from the lead-off spot to the bottom of the order with Victor Robles taking the No. 1 spot in the lineup.
Crawford will be under less pressure, at least from a lineup perspective, in 2025. If he can regain form and consistency, the transfer from Crawford to Robles in the order could lead to a lot of runners-on situations for Seattle's power-hitters.
Final grade: C-minus
C-minus: Similar to Josh Rojas' final grading, Crawford's elite defense but offensive struggles results in a "C" grade. Crawford's defense was better than Rojas, but his offense was worse.
It's likely that Crawford's injuries prevented him from getting into a groove. And it didn't help that the Mariners were sorting through multiple different lineups both when he was out and when he returned.
Crawford wasn't the only hitter in the lineup who saw a dip in their production in 2024. And even though Martinez isn't expected be the full-time hitting coach going forward, he'll still be with the team in some capacity.
Since Martinez and manager Dan Wilson were hired on Aug. 22, the Mariners offense was one of the better ones in the league. They were sixth in batting average (.255), fourth in runs (173), seventh in hits (292), tied for eighth in home runs (42) and were seventh in strikeouts (317).
A full offseason and spring training of Martinez's instructing, no matter what capacity he's in, could help Crawford bounce back in 2025.
Crawford was the team captain for a reason. And there likely isn't anyone who wants to see him bounce back in 2025 more than himself.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FINAL GRADES ON LEO RIVAS: Infielder Leo Rivas made his major league debut after nine years in the minors and might have earned himself a starting role on the Seattle Mariners in the near future. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON JUSTIN TURNER: Justin Turner's impact on the Seattle Mariners could make him the team's top offseason priority in 2025. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON JULIO RODRIGUEZ: Julio Rodriguez had a down season by his standards but was still among the most effective players for the Seattle Mariners. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.