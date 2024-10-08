FINAL GRADES: Victor Robles Resurgent Season Was a Huge Boost to Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have received a lot of criticism over the last several years for the lack of spending on big-name free agents.
But arguably the best free agent signing the Mariners have made in recent years didn't come during the offseason. It happened in June of this year.
When Seattle signed former top-five prospect Victor Robles after he was released by the Washington Nationals, there were few people who thought that the deal would turn out as well as it did.
Robles won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and was once thought to be a better professional prospect than Juan Soto. And when he joined the Mariners, he showed the kind of play that made him such a highly-viewed player.
After being used sparingly as a batter against left-handed pitching, Robles became Seattle's de facto lead-off batter and earned himself a starting role in the outfield. He filled in for over a month at center field while Julio Rodriguez was recovering from a high-ankle sprain.
Robles was awarded with a two-year, $9.75 million extension with a club option for a third year. And based on his numbers this season, the Mariners may have gotten a steal.
Victor Robles by the numbers
Games played: 77
Hitting stats: .328 BA, 4 HRs, 26 RBIs, 41 Runs, 20 Doubles, 16 BB, 44 SOs, .393 OBP, .467 SLG, .860 OPS, 3.2 WAR
Defensive stats: 145 total chances, 2 errors, .986 fielding
Base running stats: 30 SB, 1 CS, 27.8 MPH sprint speed
Advanced hitting stats: 141 wRC+, 6.1 BRAA, 6.2% barrel, 28.6% hard-hit, 33.2% chase, 24.2% whiff
Advanced defensive stats: 0 Range (OAA), 1 Arm Value, 92.2 MPH Arm Strength
What I liked
Even before Robles earned a permanent starting role with Seattle, his energy and impact in the clubhouse was something that was commended by former manager Scott Servais. When Robles finally got some extended playing time, the impact was almost immediate.
He injected energy into the lineup and when he earned the lead-off role, it gave the Mariners solid contact potential 1-through-5 in the order. Something that was desperately needed by the team.
Robles' speed and athleticism, both in the outfield and on the base paths, was a huge plus.
Robles became the first player in Seattle history to successfully steal at least 27 bases without getting caught in their first year with the franchise. He was the 18th player in franchise history to reach 30 steals in a single season.
Robles' arm strength and speed in the outfield also helped mitigate any potential loss on defense with Rodriguez's injury.
And as mentioned before, his energy was infectious. It's not something that shows up on the stat sheet, but having someone in the clubhouse and in the dugout that can help motivate a team and has general good vibes can help out a lot. Especially when that player is all over the field on offense and defense.
Best game
Robles had so many multi-hit and multi-steal games that it's hard to pick out just one. But maybe the best all-around game was Sept. 4 against the Oakland Athletics.
It was the Mariners' highest-scoring game of the season (16-3) and Robles was at his best. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and scored three times. He didn't strikeout in that game and although he didn't get a steal, he did snag two bags in the four-game seres.
Future prospects
Robles and fellow outfielders Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena received a seal of approval from Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto as the outfield core going forward.
If Dipoto's words weren't enough, then Robes' contract extension is a good sign that the team has faith in him going forward.
But as great as Robles was, he still has to prove that he can play at a high level for a full season.
Robles has played over 130 games just twice in his eight-year career and was dinged up with injuries toward the end of the year.
If Robles can put together a healthy season and still be as effective at the plate and on the base paths, then he'll likely be one of the better lead-off hitters in the league in 2025.
Final grade: A
A: Robles earned the first "A" in our final grade rankings. Robles was everything you want from a lead-off hitter. He was effective at the plate, made his own opportunities on the bases and has a strong arm in the outfield.
Seattle missed out on the playoffs by one game and it's not crazy to assume that if the team had Robles for a full season, they might be in the postseason
The only thing stopping Robles from earning a perfect grade is the fact that he didn't play a full season.
But if he does that in 2025, and can continue where he left off this season, then there won't be any reason he can't be an "A-plus" player by this time next year.
