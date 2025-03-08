Former All-Star And MLB Network Analyst Sean Casey Discusses Seattle Mariners on Recent Podcast
The newest edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast dropped on Friday and featured a very special guest: Former major league All-Star and current MLB Network analyst Sean Casey.
Casey, 50, spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox, earning three All-Star nods with Cincinnati.
A lifetime .302 hitter, Casey had 130 homers and 735 RBI. He finished 14th in the National League MVP voting back in 1999.
He joined the podcast to talk about his memories of the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle, the Reds acquiring Ken Griffey Jr. from the Mariners during his tenure and much more, including Justin Turner's recent comments on the M's lack of spending, and the M's new, simplified hitting approach.
Casey previously served as hitting coaching for the New York Yankees.
You can listen to the full episode below:
Reminder: New episodes of the podcast come out each Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The Thursday episode is the exclusive home of our weekly conversation with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney!
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs as they come off a loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The M's have two-plus more weeks of spring training before the regular season begins on March 27 against the Athletics.
Seattle is coming off a season in which it went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game for the second consecutive season. They last made the playoffs in 2022.
