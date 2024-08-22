Former Gold Glover Takes Major Step in Injury Rehab For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners lost again on Wednesday night, this time dropping an 8-4 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With the loss, the M's are now back to .500 at 64-64 on the year, a far cry from the 44-31 record they held back on June 19. Though they still remain mathematically alive in the American League West at 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros, the season feels like it's over to most fans. Seattle just completed a 1-8 road trip and is reeling in just about every facet.
One bit of good news though is that shortstop J.P. Crawford is getting closer and closer to returning to the lineup, taking a big step forward in his recovery from a broken pinky.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
JP Crawford hit off a pitching machine today. He could go out on a rehab assignment by this weekend
If the season is still relevant by the time Crawford returns, that's a big deal for Seattle. It would help solidify the defense up the middle and would allow Dylan Moore/Leo Rivas to return to reserve roles. If the season is not relevant anymore, then it's just nice to see a likable team leader back on the field and contributing.
Crawford is hitting just .204 this year with nine home runs and 32 RBI. He's also posted a .299 on-base percentage, which is well below the .380 he posted a year ago.
Lifetime, he's a .247 hitter. He's in the eighth year of his career with the Phillies and Mariners. He won a Gold Glove Award during the 2020 season.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.
