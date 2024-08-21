Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Delivering During Lengthy Hitting Streak
Seattle Mariners top prospect Cole Young is putting together a very nice stretch at the plate and has people wondering what his future with the organization could look like.
Per @MarinersMiLB on social media:
Cole Young’s current hitting streak:
14G, .412/.524/.510/1.034, 21H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 7R, 4RBI, 11BB, 8K, HBP, 3SB.
The 21-year-old Young has spent all year with Double-A Arkansas and is hitting .272 with a .372 on-bsae percentage. He's popped eight home runs and has 47 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
He is currently ranked the No. 2 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. He's No. 37 in the top 100. He plays second base.
As Young continues to get closer and closer to the big leagues, the questions are starting to raise about what will happen with his future. Here are a few of the options:
1) Young is ready to start the year with the big-league club in 2025. If so, the M's could decline the option on Jorge Polanco and use the $12 million savings elsewhere.
2) Young is ready to start the year with the big league club, and the team uses him at second and Polanco slides over to third.
3) Young is not ready to start the year on the big-league club, and the team brings back Polanco or brings in another stopgap until he is ready.
4) The team wants to bring back Polanco, and moves Young in the offseason for another piece, hoping to give the second base job to Colt Emerson in 2026.
We'll have to see what happens in the offseason, but the Mariners have to get through this season first. They'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
