Former Major League All-Star Impresses in First Action with Mariners System
After recently signing a deal with the Seattle Mariners, former All-Star reliever Chris Devenski impressed in his first outing with the organization on Thursday night.
Pitching for Triple-A Tacoma, Devenski worked a perfect eighth inning that included this strikeout, courtesy of @MiLBMariners:
Devenski had been designated for assignment and released by the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the Mariners picking him up. The 33-year-old Devenski has struggled this season, going 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA. He's a nine-year veteran with the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels and Rays. He's 27-22 lifetime with a 3.98 ERA and he won the World Series with the Astros in 2017. He also made the All-Star Game that same year.
The Mariners will have difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks about what to do with their bullpen. The team just activated Gregory Santos from the injured list and still has to make room for Gabe Speier in the near future. If Seattle needs a spot for Devenski, that's two spots that could be up for grabs from the current group. Furthermore, Bryan Woo is coming back on Friday and will require a roster move.
The Mariners enter play on Friday night at 52-43 overall and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Angels again on Friday with first pitch coming at 6:38 p.m. PT.
After an 11-0 win on Thursday, the M's offense will look to keep it rolling against lefty Tyler Anderson. Anderson has put together a nice year for the Halos, going 8-8 with a 2.81 ERA. Bryan Woo will pitch for the Mariners.
