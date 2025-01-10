Former Seattle Mariner Who Was Part of Electric Moment in Team History Finds 2025 Home
Former Seattle Mariners utility player Jake Bauers has found his home for 2025, at least at the beginning of the year.
He re-signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, heading back to Milwaukee on a minor league pact. He'll hope to make the team out of spring training.
The 29-year-old Bauers is a five-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Mariners, New York Yankees and Brewers. He hit .199 for Milwaukee in 2024, also popping 12 home runs and bringing in 43.
For his career, he's a .208 hitter. His best year came with the Indians/Guardians in 2019 when he hit 12 home runs while also hitting .226.
With the Mariners, his real claim to fame was that he was part of one of the most electric calls in team history.
Back in 2021, in Game 161, the M's were playing the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive heading into the final day of the season. Trailing in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mitch Haniger delivered a clutch single to left field that scored Bauers and J.P. Crawford. The ensuing call from Dave Sims resulted in a great memory for M's fans that still lives to this day.
The Mariners went onto win that game but ultimately missed the playoffs on the final day of the year.
Bauers has moved on from Seattle, as has Sims. He is the new radio voice of the New York Yankees after taking the job this offseason.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: