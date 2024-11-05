Former Seattle Mariners Ace Pitcher in Search of New Team After Option Declined
Monday was a big day for former Seattle Mariners players.
Teoscar Hernandez was extended a one-year qualifying offer of $21.05 million. He'll have the chance to negotiate with other teams or return to the Los Angeles Dodgers under the qualifying offer. The same team that he just won a World Series with.
A former Seattle Mariners starting pitcher is also free to sign with any team that wants him.
Former Mariners hurler Marco Gonzales had a $15 million club option that the Pittsburgh Pirates declined on Monday, making him a free agent.
Gonzales played with Seattle for seven years from 2017-2023. Gonzales had an ERA of 4.08 with 638 strikeouts across 148 starts and 852.1 innings pitched during his time in the Pacific Northwest.
The Mariners traded Gonzales to the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3, 2023, who promptly turned around and traded him to the Pirates on Dec. 5, 2023.
Gonzales suffered a season-ending left elbow injury that placed him on the 60-day injured list on Aug. 12. This came just one month after he came off another 60-day IL stint due to left forearm injury on July 12.
Gonzales made seven starts for Pittsburgh in 2024 and posted a 4.54 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched.
Gonzales underwent left flexor tendon repair surgery on Sept. 13, which is estimated to keep him out for all of 2025.
Gonzales will enter his age-33 season in 2025 and has 11 years of major league wear-and-tear on his arm. He also underwent Tommy John surgery before, which kept him out in 2016.
It will be interesting to see if teams sign Gonzales with the knowledge he can't pitch until 2026, or if a team waits until he gets a clean bill of health before inking the Fort Collins, Colo., native to a deal.
