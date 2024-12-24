Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Tells Incredible Story of Phone Call with Rickey Henderson
Over the weekend, the baseball world lost an icon as Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson died at the age of 65.
Henderson had a 25-year career with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295). He spent part of the 2000 season with the Mariners, helping Seattle get to the ALCS where they lost to the New York Yankees in six games.
He was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.
Speaking Monday on the MLB Network, former M's All-Star Harold Reynolds told a hilarious story about some of the dealings he had with Henderson in his career.
With Henderson injured in the 1987 season, Reynolds actually won the stolen base crown, pilfering 60 bags for the Mariners. Reynolds says that Henderson called him up after the season ended and mocked him for the accomplishment, saying "Rickey would have 60 at the break."
He also said that Henderson gave him a signed photograph when he went into the Hall of Fame, further mocking his stolen base crown.
Reynolds spent 12 years in the big leagues, including 10 with the Mariners. He was a two-time All-Star who stole 250 career bases. He also won three Gold Glove Awards with the Mariners, capturing them in three straight years from 1988-1990.
Lifetime, Reynolds was a .258 hitter. He had one full season at .300 (1989).
