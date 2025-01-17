Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Robinson Cano Discusses Playing with Ichiro
Earlier this week, former Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano sat down with Mariners on SI to discuss a multitude of things, including his decision to return to Mexico this summer.
Beyond that, Cano also talked about playing with former M's legend Ichiro Suzuki, who is set to earn election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame next week.
You can hear his full comments below, but Cano spoke about being impressed by Ichiro's work ethic and diligence. The two played together with the Yankees (2012-13) and with the Mariners organization (2018).
Ichiro was just elected to the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this week, so it's set to be a big stretch for him. When he gets into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it will be on the first ballot, and it very well could be a unanimous selection.
One of the best all-around players in baseball history, Ichiro spent 28 years as a professional player between the United States and Japan. Over nine seasons, Ichiro hit .353 in Japan, stealing 199 career bases and amassing 1,278 total hits.
He came to the United States in 2001 and promptly took the major leagues by storm, winning the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season. He helped the Mariners win 116 games in that 2001 season, an American League record. They advanced to the ALCS.
He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
As for Cano, he made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in five seasons with the Mariners (2014-2018). The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try. They still don't have an answer at the position for 2025, with newcomer Donovan Solano serving as a possibility. Top prospect Cole Young could also be an answer eventually.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: