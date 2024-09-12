Former Seattle Mariners Standout Wins Championship in Mexican League
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano, who just won a championship in the Mexican League.
Playing alongside former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, Cano helped the Diablos Rojos win the league. The team posted some pictures of Cano with the league trophy on Tuesday morning.
Cano put together a special season in Mexico, hitting .431 over 78 games. At the age of 41, he also blasted 14 homers and drove in 77. He was also named an All-Star.
Known nationally for his 2005-2013 tenure with the New York Yankees, Cano also spent five years with the Mariners from 2014-2018, signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners before the 2014 season. He was traded to the New York Mets in the deal that also sent Edwin Diaz to New York after the 2018 season. His contract was the biggest deal in franchise history prior to Julio Rodriguez signing a contract extension during the 2022 season.
All in all, with the M's, Cano was highly productive. He made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in those five seasons. The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try.
While Cano was excellent, it wasn't all great for him in Seattle. He was suspended during the 2018 season for PED use and only played 80 games. The Mariners won 89 games that year and just narrowly missed the playoffs.
Lifetime, Cano is a .301 major league hitter who also played for the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting back into the playoff race, the need to bring back Edgar Martinez in 2025 and the decision to bring Jerry Dipoto back. Furthermore, we talk with Teren Kowatsch, who spent the day with top prospects Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo recently. CLICK HERE:
GET ROCK'D: Kumar Rocker, one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, will make his major league debut this week against the M's. CLICK HERE:
OH, EDGAR: The Mariners need to do everything they can to keep Edgar Martinez as hitting coach in 2025, according to Brady Farkas. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: