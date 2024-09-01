Former Mariners All-Star Joins History Books For Team's Biggest Rival in Cruel Turn
When it rains, it pours.
It hurts enough that the Seattle Mariners enter play on Sunday at 5.0 games back in the American League West, but it hurts even more when you throw in that an old friend is contributing to the probability that the Mariners don't make the playoffs.
That's right: Yusei Kikuchi, the frustrating former member of the Mariners who made the All-Star team in 2021 and then got bumped from the starting rotation because of ineffectiveness at the end of that season, is now a dominant member of the Houston Astros rotation.
He's made history in Houston through his first six appearances since being traded from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most strikeouts by a pitcher through their first 6 appearances with the @Astros franchise (1962-):
61- Randy Johnson
61- Gerrit Cole
48- Justin Verlander
47- Yusei Kikuchi (Via 12 Ks in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Royals)
41- Roger Clemens
41- Colin McHugh
40- Lance McCullers Jr.
Kikuchi is 3-0 with the Astros and is a major reason why they've been able to catch the Mariners in the division, pass them and ultimately maybe put the American League West out of reach.
He spent the 2019-2021 seasons with the Mariners after coming over from Japan. He frustrated M's fans during his tenure with his inconsistency, but he's put it all together in Houston since arriving there. Lifetime, he's 39-46 with a 4.62 ERA. He pitched for the Jays from 2022 until the trade.
He was 15-24 as a member of the Mariners. The M's will likely see him during their last trip to Houston for the year. That is Sept. 23-25.
