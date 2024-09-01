Former Mariners All-Star Joins History Books For Team's Biggest Rival in Cruel Turn

Most strikeouts by a pitcher through their first 6 appearances with the @astros franchise (1962-):

61- Randy Johnson

61- Gerrit Cole

48- Justin Verlander

47- Yusei Kikuchi (Via 12 Ks in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Royals)

41- Roger Clemens

41- Colin McHugh

40- Lance McCullers Jr.