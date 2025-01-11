Former Seattle Mariners Catcher Omar Narvaez Signs with Chicago White Sox
Former Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox on Friday. With that, he'll get an invitation to spring training.
A nine-year veteran, Narvaez actually started his career with the White Sox, playing with them from 2016-2018. They then traded him to the Mariners for reliever Alex Colome.
Narvaez spent one year with the Mariners, hitting a career-high 22 homers back in 2019 before heading to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he stayed three years. He made the All-Star Game with Milwaukee in 2021, hitting .266 that season in total. He's been with the New York Mets for the last two years.
Narvaez was actually one of the bright spots of the 2019 Mariners team that went just 68-94 and finished last in the American League West. His 22 home runs were third on the team, behind Daniel Vogelbach (30) and Kyle Seager (23). That was also a season in which the M's had immense turnover, trading away Jay Bruce and Edwin Encarnacion, among others.
With the White Sox, he'll get an opportunity to make the roster out of camp. The worst team in baseball last year, they have youngster Korey Lee and veteran Matt Thaiss as catchers on the 40-man roster.
Seattle will likely go into the season with Cal Raleigh as the starting catcher and Mitch Garver as the backup. Harry Ford, one of the top prospects in baseball, likely serves as the next-man up. He figures to play at Triple-A Tacoma at the beginning of the year.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: