Former Seattle Mariners Coach Stephen Vogt Wins Manager of The Year Award
The Seattle Mariners watched several former players make an impact in the postseason.
Former Mariners Teoscar Hernandez and Chris Taylor both won World Series wins with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other former players like the New York Mets' Edwin Diaz and Ryne Stanek and the Detroit Tigers' Beau Briske had successful playoff runs themselves.
Turns out, the success wasn't limited to just the players.
Former Seattle bullpen coach Stephen Vogt was hired to his first major league managerial job before the 2024 season with the Cleveland Guardians.
In his first year on the job, Vogt led Cleveland to an American League Central title and an American League Championship Series appearance.
The award is voted on before the playoffs, but Vogt's success during the regular season was enough to earn him the AL Manager of the Year award, it was announced Tuesday. Vogt won over two other AL Central managers: the Kansas City Royals' Matt Quatraro and the Detroit Tigers' AJ Hinch.
Under Vogt, the Guardians posted a 92-69 record; their best mark since 2019.
Vogt is a former major league catcher and under his guidance and familiarity coaching up relievers, Cleveland posted the best bullpen ERA in the league (2.57).
The Guardians' relievers were also first in WHIP (1.05), second in least home runs allowed (52), fourth in strikeouts (650) and tied for second in saves (53).
Cleveland's closer, Emmanuel Clase, was named an AL Cy Young finalist along with Detroit starter Tarik Skubal and Kansas City starter Seth Lugo.
Before becoming the Mariners' bullpen coach in 2023, Vogt played 11 years in the major leagues. He played with the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves from 2012-2022.
Vogt has achieved a lot of success in his young coaching career. And if this past season is any indication, that success will likely continue.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
POSSIBLE MARINERS TARGET HITS FREE AGENCY: The Arizona Diamondbacks stalwart first baseman declined his qualifying offer along with a host of other players on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
POSSIBLE MARINERS TARGET DECLINES QUALIFYING OFFER: The All-Star slugger will be a free agent for the first time in his career after declining a $21.05 million offer from the New York Mets. CLICK HERE
MLB INSIDER NAMES MARINERS AS POSSIBLE SUITORS FOR BREGMAN: Despite several executives saying that they won't spend big in free agency, the Seattle Mariners were yet again listed as potential suitors to the two-time World Series champion. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.