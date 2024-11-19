Possible Seattle Mariners Free Agent Target Pete Alonso Declines Qualifying Offer
A possible Seattle Mariners target will officially be hitting the free agent market.
First baseman and four-time All-Star Pete Alonso declined his one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from the New York Mets on Monday, making him available to sign with any team he chooses.
Alonso is arguably the best infielder available on the market, at least from an offensive standpoint.
The former Florida Gator has played six season for the Mets. He was drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft by New York City's National League representative and has built a reputation as one of the most prolific hitters in the league since making his debut in 2019.
Alonso is coming off his second-straight "down" year, but still has put up the power numbers that make him an enticing potential signing for the Mariners.
Alonso hit .262 in 2021 and .271 in 2022. He followed up those years with a .217 mark in 2023 and a .240 clip in 2024.
Alonso still hit 34 home runs and 88 RBIs to go with his .240 average last season. He had an amazing playoff run for New York en route to a National League Championship Appearance. In 13 games played in the postseason, Alonso hit .273 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. He had an OPS of .999,
Seattle has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Alonso as far back as the trade deadline. But money could stand in the way of him making the cross-country trek to the Pacific Northwest.
Alonso has an estimated market value of six-years, $174 million ($29 million AAV) according to Spotrac. But recent reports have indicated that Alonso and his high-profile agent Scott Boras could be gunning for a deal closer to $250 million over seven years.
Mariners owner/chairman John Stanton has been outspoken about the Mariners not going after high-tier, big-money free agents. But recent comments from Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto have said that the team is looking for a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley.
Alonso would be the perfect match for Raley. Even when Alonso wouldn't be playing first base, he could slide into the designated hitter role. On days where he needs to play first and someone else needs to DH, Raley can move to the outfield and Alonso can take over at first. There's also no power lost in rotating between Alonso and Raley.
There also isn't the drop-off against left-handed pitching with Alonso that there is with Raley. Alonso averaged .237 against lefties vs. .241 against right-handed pitchers.
On the surface, Alonso is the perfect fit for Seattle's lineup. An everyday player with 35-plus home run power even during bad seasons. The issue is the cost.
Even if the Mariners don't end up shelling out the money for Alonso, negotiations can put them in the good graces of Boras.
Boras also represents current Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who is likely due for a big contract extension himself in the coming years.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MLB INSIDER NAMES MARINERS AS POSSIBLE SUITORS FOR BREGMAN: Despite several executives saying that they won't spend big in free agency, the Seattle Mariners were yet again listed as potential suitors to the two-time World Series champion. CLICK HERE
FORMER SEATTLE MARINERS PROSPECT DFA'D BY TAMPA BAY RAYS: A former Seattle Mariners prospect will likely be looking for a new home in 2025 after being designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE
SUZUKI ON HALL OF FAME BALLOT FOR FIRST TIME: Seattle Mariners legend and owner of several records, Ichiro Suzuki, is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time, it was revealed Monday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.